Angry mourners and cops clash after the jobsworth council removes headstone tributes from the cemetery in a ‘disgusting’ clean-up.

ANGRY mourners confronted cops after jobless council officers ripped headstone tributes from a cemetery in a “disgusting” clean-up.

As the row over grave decorations erupted, distraught relatives were met with a large police presence at Mill Lane Cemetery in Stockport, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday morning.

Three years ago, Stockport Council told bereaved graveowners that large garden tributes and floral decorations would have to be removed.

Despite dedicated love ones tending to some of the gardens for over a decade, they said the additions were deemed an obstacle when mowing the cemetery lawn.

The local government claimed last month that plot owners had already agreed to the policy when purchasing a grave, and that it had every right to remove them.

Coun Sheila Bailey said in a statement that “it is clear that there is an overwhelming desire for Mill Lane Cemetery to remain a lawned cemetery as it was originally designed to be.”

Despite the fact that the vast majority of families had already followed the rules, others slammed the callous council.

Kelly Pullen, a Cheadle resident with several relatives buried in the Manchester Road cemetery, rushed down when she heard the controversial clean-up was going ahead.

“I’m appalled that they’re doing this so close to Christmas,” she expressed her displeasure.

“We own those graves; we paid to have our loved ones buried there, so we should be able to do whatever we want with them.”

“This is a place that gives us comfort; we’ve decorated the graves of our loved ones, and they’re removing it.”

“Is there nothing else for them to do?”

Gaynor Bradburn, another cemetery plot owner whose mother has been buried there for 14 years, called the tense situation “heartbreaking.”

“I was sent a live video, and it’s absolutely horrible,” she explained.

“It’s heartbreaking; they’re refusing to let anyone in, and everyone is visibly angry and upset.”

“It’s abhorrent that they can do that.”

The number of cops on the scene is unbelievable; it’s absolutely terrifying.”

According to Gaynor, people received letters in October stating that if they did not comply with the request, their “possessions would be removed.”

As bailiffs were sent in just before Christmas, a small crowd of enraged grave-owners gathered at the cemetery’s gate on Wednesday morning, remonstrating with enforcement officers.

Some were allowed inside to retrieve their belongings, but there were clashes between relatives and cops.

