Animal owners in Hong Kong warned they CAN transmit coronavirus to dogs and cats

Pet owners have been warned to stop kissing their cats and dogs after Hong Kong scientists reportedly proved animals can catch coronavirus from humans.

A pomeranian in the Chinese territory became the first animal to test positive for the virus last month, sparking fierce debate about whether the diagnosis was legitimate.

British scientists said it was more likely that any positive test had simply picked up presence of the strain from the animal’s fur rather than actually in its bloodstream.

But Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) claimed that subsequent tests have come back positive.

The Government department has suggested the dog has ‘a low-level of infection’ and it is ‘likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission’.

Officials are now urging owners to wash their hands before and after touching their pets and refrain from kissing them. They also said that people who are sick should not interact with their animals.

But, speaking to MailOnline today, experts maintained that pets cannot catch COVID-19 from their owners, and nor can they spread it to humans.

They did however warn that there are ‘numerous’ strains of the virus which affect animals.

Dr Jessica May, the lead vet at digital service FirstVet, said she and her colleagues are often asked by owners if pets can catch coronavirus from humans, or pass it on.

She said: ‘The short answer is no: there are currently no suspicions that pets can be infected, or that they can spread COVID-19 to humans.’

The vet did say that there are ‘numerous’ strains of coronavirus which can affect animals, however.

She said: ‘Canine coronavirus (CCV), which is highly contagious amongst dogs, and feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), which is an illness that can manifest from coronavirus infection in cats.

‘These stains of the virus spread from animal to animal, but cannot be transmitted to humans,’ she added.

The World Health Organisation also said that there is no evidence that animals such as dogs or cats can be infected with COVID-19. It came after the AFCD issued its advice to Hong Kong pet owners.

A spokesman said: ‘Pet owners are reminded to adopt good hygiene practices (including hand washing before and after being around or handling animals, their food, or supplies, as well as avoiding kissing them) and to maintain a clean and hygienic household environment.’

They added: ‘People who are sick should restrict contacting animals.

‘If there are any changes in the health condition of the pets, advice from a veterinarian should be sought as soon as possible.’

Local media had said the owner of the Pomeranian is a businesswoman named Yvonne Chow Hau Yee. AFP separately reported the dog’s owner is 60 years old.

The AFCD had claimed that experts from universities and the World Organisation for Animal Health have unanimously agreed that ‘it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission’.

But they did concede that the positive test result could have been because of environmental contamination from the dog’s mouth and nose.

The Pomeranian had not actually shown any novel coronavirus symptoms, the AFCD added.

The dog was placed in a hospital isolation ward last Wednesday and is the only dog at the quarantine facility, which is based in near Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, according to dimsumdaily.

The dog will be kept at the centre for 14 days.

‘It would be closely monitored and undergo further tests to confirm if it really has the virus or if this is a result of environmental contamination of the dog’s mouth and nose,’ the AFCD said.

All pets of people in Hong Kong infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined for 14 days. Overall, two dogs including the pomeranian, are already in isolation.

The other dog in quarantine belongs to a second coronavirus patient that tested negative for the virus once and will be tested again before its release.

Authorities said it will continue to closely monitor the Pomeranian and return it to its owner when it tests negative for the disease.

Last week, leading British scientist Jonathan Ball, a professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, also rubbished claims that COVID-19 can infect dogs.

He said: ‘There is no evidence that the human novel coronavirus can infect dogs and it would be incredible for a virus to make so many species jumps in such a short space of time.

‘We have to differentiate between real infection and just detecting the presence of a virus – these are very different – and the fact that the test result was weakly positive would suggest that this is environmental contamination or simply the presence of coronavirus shed from the human contact that has ended up in the dog’s samples.

‘In truth this is incredibly irresponsible because the last thing we need to do is create mass hysteria about the possibility of dogs being infected, and therefore potentially transmitting this virus when there is absolutely no evidence for this whatsoever.’

Hong Kong has confirmed 105 cases of the new coronavirus in humans, with two deaths earlier this month.