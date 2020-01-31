Animal rights activists claims dozens of greyhounds are being needlessly killed in racing

Animal activists have claimed 64 greyhounds have died and more than 1,200 were injured on Queensland tracks alone in 2019.

Data collected by the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds released on Wednesday claimed to show every death or injury report over the course of the racing season.

The group’s national president, Dennis Anderson, said the public deserved to know the information as millions of taxpayer dollars are spent on the sport.

However, racing bodies say they are doing all they can to reduce deaths and injuries.

Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds president Mr Anderson claimed the statistics came from ‘hundreds of stewards’ reports’.

‘We’ve compiled these stats from hundreds of stewards’ reports. Neither government nor industry release this info in Queensland. This is dishonest when millions of taxpayer dollars are involved, let alone the $39million recently announced for the new Ipswich track,’ Mr Anderson said.

He said some of the dogs weren’t even two years old when they died – the typical life expectancy for greyhounds is 12.

The group has five key demands they want to push governments across the country to partake in.

These include monitoring greyhounds who race their entire life, the funding of sanctuaries, safer tracks, a reduction in breeding and harsher penalties for mistreatment.

Peak racing bodies in the state said they are continuing looking for and including strategies to reduce injuries and deaths in the sport.

‘This includes working with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission to currently review the on-course veterinary protocols and the Racing Meeting Injury Scheme,’ a Racing Queensland spokesman said.

‘Initiatives already adopted by Racing Queensland includes increased vigilance of injury analysis (cause and effect); the development of track curator conferencing; and standardisation across track maintenance, preparation methodology and equipment.

‘At present, less than three per cent of starters across all Queensland greyhound tracks incur injury, with the vast majority of those able to return to racing inside a fortnight.

‘To ensure transparency, all race related injuries are contained within the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission’s stewards’ reports and are readily accessible on the Racing Queensland website.’

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said they have a welfare committee consisting of members from the Racing Queensland and Animal Welfare representatives from the Commission and the RSPCA.

‘The Committee regularly reviews racing injuries and greyhound deaths on track,’ the commissioner said.

‘A veterinarian is on course at every greyhound race meeting held in Queensland, and every race is carried out under the supervision of veterinarians and QRIC Stewards to ensure that injuries are diagnosed and responded to as soon as possible.

‘The welfare of all racing animals is of paramount importance.

‘All injuries and deaths of greyhounds are published in QRIC Stewards reports that are public documents available on the Racing Queensland website at the conclusion of each greyhound race meeting.’