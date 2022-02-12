Animal rights activists have been mocked for urging pub owners to rename their establishment Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.

Animal rights activists have been mocked for urging pub owners to change the name of their establishment to Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.

An animal rights group has been chastised for urging the owners of Britain’s “oldest pub” to rename it The Happy Hens instead of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) also wants the inn to serve only vegan food.

The activists came up with the crazy plan after landlord Christo Tofalli, 53, announced that he was leaving the 793-year-old pub due to Covid-related financial difficulties.

Peta wrote to Mitchells and Butlers, the brewer hoping to keep the historic venue open, saying the name reminded her of a long-banned “hideous blood sport.”

Plant-based grub should replace the classic British fare at the inn in St Albans, Herts, according to the report, which suggested Ye Olde Clever Cocks and The Cheery Chooks as possible future names.

But the public retaliated.

“Why don’t they devote their time, energy, and other resources to helping victims of real animal cruelty, and leave history and heritage, which speaks truth — light and dark — to crack on?” wrote Caroline Thain.

“Bonkers,” wrote another resident, Rachael Longley.

Why is it even their concern?”