Animal rights charity PETA to give away FREE toilet paper amid coronavirus outbreak

As toilet paper panic-buying grips Australia amid the coronavirus outbreak, animal rights charity PETA is set to give away free loo rolls.

The group will be handing out toilet paper in Sydney on Wednesday morning in an effort to encourage people to switch to a vegan lifestyle.

Each sheet is printed with the message: ‘Wipe Out Animal-Borne Illness: Go Vegan.’

‘We must get to the bottom of the issue and consider the link between these kinds of viruses and humanity’s flesh fetish,’ PETA spokeswoman Emily Rice said.

‘With every flush, this paper will remind users that the only real way to prevent future panic is by avoiding meat like the plague.’

Health experts believe the fast-spreading virus originated at a live-animal market in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province – the epicentre of the outbreak that’s killed more than 4,000 people globally and three in Australia.

As Australia’s confirmed cases reached 91 on Tuesday, PETA confirmed it will hand out free toilet paper at Central Station on Eddy Avenue on March 11 between 7.30am to 8am.

‘We anticipate demand will see this event over quickly,’ it said.

When asked how many rolls will be handed out on Wednesday, a PETA spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Like most people, PETA has an extremely limited number of rolls right now.

‘Luckily, every single square bears the vital “go vegan” message, so, even if our volunteers find they only have a “square to spare” for each commuter.

‘We’ll still be having an important conversation about the fact that raising animals for food is a crappy practice if we want to ensure pandemics like Covid-19, Swine Flu and Bird Flu don’t keep happening.’

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declares the coronavirus epidemic to be a global emergency, doctors have urged people to practice good hygiene and other measures to product against infections.

Good hygiene includes washing your hands often with soap and water, and using a tissue and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.