Animal rights group Peta stages anti-leather protest by ‘skinning alive’ a model

Animal rights group Peta staged an anti-leather protest at London Fashion Week by ‘skinning alive’ a model using special-effects makeup.

The woman, wearing nothing but nude-coloured underwear – had fake ‘skin’ on her stomach ripped away by another demonstrator in central London.

The model braved the freezing weather and clutched a sign reading: ‘Leather is someone’s skin, wear vegan.’

In a statement, the activist group told how they aimed to ‘call attention to the suffering animals endure in the leather industry’ with ‘the help of special-effects make-up’.

The statement read: ‘As highlighted in the demonstration, the leather industry subjects animals to horrific cruelty.

‘The majority of leather is produced using the hides of cows farmed for their flesh and those used for dairy who are no longer producing enough milk to be profitable.’

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: ‘For leather jackets and shoes, sensitive cows are sentenced to nightmarish suffering and a miserable death.

‘PETA is calling on designers and shoppers to do their part to save animals and the planet by choosing high-quality vegan leather, not animals’ torn-off skin.’

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that ‘animals are not ours to wear’ – notes that more than a billion animals are killed for leather every year.

They endure extreme crowding and deprivation as well as castration, branding, tail-docking, and dehorning, all without any painkillers.

At abattoirs, their throats are cut and some are even skinned and dismembered while they’re still conscious.

Peta shared disturbing video of a cow being slaughtered for leather in Thailand.

The group shared the clip to Twitter with the caption: ‘THIS is what happens to cows for leather.’

Viewers took to the comments to share their horror at the clip, which showed a cow being hit over the head and stabbed.

Michèle Haudebourg wrote: ‘Lamentable, horrible. Stop this horror.’

Yajnik added: ‘Ban all slaughter houses [all]over the world forever! Let all animals live their full life.’

Sara Cureton said: ‘Poor animal. I cannot comprehend the cruelty of humans to animals… I just cant fathom it.’

Last year, Helsinki Fashion Week banned leather from the catwalk, and designers focused instead on vegan leather fabrics such as microfibre, Ultrasuede, and recycled polyurethane as well as materials made from pineapple leaves, mushrooms, and wine grapes.

In London Fashion Week 2018, topless PETA protesters staged a flash mob protest.

With the slogan ‘Wear Your Own Skin’ painted across their bodies, the activists encouraged passers-by to shun fur, leather, shearling, and other animal-derived materials as they stood outside The Store Studios, London on Friday.

The group of female PETA supporters braved the winter weather and bared their skin for a vegan protest on The Strand.

PETA Director Elisa Allen commented: ‘Whether it’s the fur of a frightened fox or angora rabbit or the skin of a gentle calf, it’s not fabric and it’s not ours for the taking.’

At this year’s fashion week, several people covered up with pastel and patterned masks as they queued to see catwalk shows at a time of global anxiety about the spread of the coronavirus.

The event is set to be a subdued gathering, with the British Fashion Council ensuring Chinese buyers unable to attend can still join in by promoting content online.

Designers have also faced problems in getting their collections ready for the shows after factories in China shut down meaning shipments have been delayed.