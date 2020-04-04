animals are free

Over the asphalt, they now reign supreme: wild animals for which the confinement of men means free time. In Paris, it is no longer rare to see ducks treading the pavement … or the ring road. A large family was even escorted by the police. Everywhere in cities, wildlife resurfaces. Wild boars in the streets of Barcelona (Spain), a puma lost in a housing estate in Chile or a spotted mammal by the name of civet spotted crossing a pedestrian crossing in India.

“There are no more people who move in natural environments so animals will be able to freely express their desires to move and their actions. And that is something that is very positive for nature”, explains Rémi Luglia, of the National Society for the Protection of Nature (SNPN).

