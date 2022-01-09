Animals ranging from guppies to lemurs can be identified using DNA analysis of the air.

After a DNA analysis of the air, animals ranging from guppies to lemurs can be identified.

Animals can also be detected from hundreds of meters away using new techniques that use the wind to blow the DNA they shed into the surrounding area.

According to a new study, DNA analysis techniques have advanced to the point where scientists can determine which animals have been in an area simply by testing the air – as they shed genetic material through their breath, saliva, fur, or feces.

The techniques allow animal populations to be monitored without the use of a camera or human observer, as well as footprint or faecal analysis, which are both labor intensive and require the presence of the animal in most cases.

Camera monitoring, for example, necessitates knowledge of where to place the cameras on the animal’s path, sifting through thousands of photos, and, in most cases, a bit of luck.

Researchers can easily detect the presence of dozens of different species, even those that are some distance away, using filtering techniques recently developed to capture DNA from the air.

The research, which was published in the journal Current Biology, involved two separate teams that developed similar new sampling techniques at the same time.

The one in Cambridgeshire monitored Hamerton Zoo Park, while the other focused on Copenhagen Zoo.

“We were able to identify DNA from 25 different species of animals, including tigers, lemurs, and dingoes, 17 of which were known zoo species,” said Elizabeth Clare, who oversaw Hamerton Zoo.

“Without a significant drop in concentration, we were able to collect DNA from animals hundreds of meters away from where we were testing, as well as from outside sealed buildings.”

Dr Clare, who was at Queen Mary University of London at the time of the study but has since moved to York University in Canada, added, “The animals were inside, but their DNA was escaping.”

“The real use of this would be in things like invasive species early warning systems and tracking endangered populations.”

Environmental DNA is excellent at locating rare items.

So, if something new was invading an area, we might be able to detect it through DNA before trapping or visual observation,” she explained.

The Danish were led by Kristine Bohmann of the University of Copenhagen.

