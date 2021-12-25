Anjem Choudary and Tommy Robinson, both from the United Kingdom, are among the world’s top 20 most dangerous extremists.

The top 20 most dangerous extremists in the world have been revealed, including Anjem Choudary and Tommy Robinson, both of whom are based in the United Kingdom.

Anjem Choudary and Tommy Robinson, both from the United Kingdom, have been named among the world’s 20 most dangerous extremists.

Experts compiled the list, warning that our country has never been at such a high risk of a terrorist attack.

The top 20 also includes leaders of rival terror groups such as the Taliban and ISIS.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, according to the Counter Extremism Project, is “an event that threatens to usher in a new era of terror.”

“Islamist extremists now have a new, settled safe haven,” the think tank concluded.

Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s general secretary, is at the top of the list.

Experts predict that the militant group will take “significant inspiration” from the Taliban’s power grab and launch attacks in its own areas.

At No. 4, the Taliban’s “supreme leader” Haibatullah Akhundzada makes his first appearance on the list.

Choudary, the hate preacher who groomed the killers of soldier Lee Rigby, is number ten on the list, while far-right racist Robinson is number twenty.

“The terrorist risk in Britain is greater now than at any time since IS was at its peak,” Counter Extremism Project adviser Sir Ivor Roberts said.

“The main concern isn’t a repeat of 911, but the continuation of lone wolf or very small group acts.”