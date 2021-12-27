Ann Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton, has died.

Ann Fortune FitzRoy, Duchess of Grafton, obituary

She was the youngest woman to be appointed a magistrate in 1949, and she served for 23 years as a judge in the London County Juvenile Courts.

Ann Fortune Fitzroy, Duchess of Grafton (born Ann Fortune Smith), who died at the age of 101, was a confidante of the Queen and held the title of Mistress of the Robes in the Royal Household from 1967 to her death.

She was well-known for keeping her mouth shut, and it is said that she never spoke to the press.

Prior to the Queen’s coronation in 1953, the Duchess began her career as a Lady of the Bedchamber.

When she was promoted to Mistress of the Robes, she became the Queen’s second Mistress of the Robes.

Her Majesty defied tradition by appointing her, as the position was traditionally reserved for a higher-ranking duchess, which she did not achieve until three years later.

The Mistress of the Robes position dates back to Mary I. In the past, those who held it were responsible for the queen’s clothing and jewelry.

In today’s world, however, the position is more honorary.

Those in charge are almost like Queen Elizabeth’s official friends, accompanying her on important trips.

The job necessitates extreme discretion.

As a result, a current lady-in-waiting frequently suggests others for the position.

The Duchess was famous for refusing to share certain details with members of her own family while she was in office.

The Duchess was the eldest child and only daughter of Evan Cadogan Eric Smith MC and Beatrice (née Williams) and was raised in Ashfold country house near Handcross in Sussex.

She was a second cousin twice removed of the Queen Mother through her father’s side.

Her mother was a descendant of Thomas Cook, the founder of the famous travel company.

She completed her education by training as a nurse at Great Ormond Street Hospital for five years and working with disabled children for two years.

Her multi-faceted life included a variety of occupations.

She was appointed as a magistrate for the first time in 1949, making her the youngest woman ever to do so.

For the past 23 years, she has presided over the London County Juvenile Courts.

She also served as a Justice of the Peace in West Sussex from 1972 to 1990.

As evidenced by her work alongside, she seemed to value giving back.

