Anna Jones’ recipes for roast rhubarb and chewy rhubarb cookies

Make the most of the last of the forced rhubarb with classic roast rhubarb or baked into American-style cookies

There are a few ingredients I sometimes feel I’ve exhausted. Rhubarb is one.

When I sat down to think about what new thing I could make with it this year, my mind went blank. But it is often in these moments that a flash of inspiration comes to me.

A craving for a chewy American cookie, a blondie and sharp rhubarb, all at once, led to these cookies. Also, a classic – easy roast rhubarb – the way I most often cook it, for breakfasts, pancakes – anything sweet, really. Something old and something new.

White chocolate, stem ginger and rhubarb cookies

I’ve used white chocolate here, which is very out of character for me. Usually I find it too sweet, but I find it works very well with the sharpness of rhubarb.

Prep 15 min

Chill 30 min

Cook 35 min

Makes 14-16

2 sticks forced rhubarb (about 180g), cut into 1cm pieces

150g plain flour

50g porridge oats

¾ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp fine salt

150g golden caster sugar

125g white chocolate, roughly chopped

2 balls stem ginger, roughly chopped

85ml sunflower oil

2 tsp vanilla extract (or ½ tsp vanilla bean paste)

Put the cut rhubarb on to a lined baking tray and then put in the oven, turning it to 190C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. As the oven slowly comes up to temperature, it will start to draw out the moisture from the rhubarb (while keeping some of that vibrant pink colour). Bake for 20 minutes while you prep the cookie dough, then set aside to cool.

Line two large oven trays with baking paper, and start on the cookie dough. Put the flour, oats, baking powder, bicarb, salt and sugar in a large bowl and mix well with a whisk (this stops the baking powder and bicarb from clumping). Add the white chocolate and stem ginger.

In another bowl, whisk the oil, vanilla and two tablespoons of water. Pour the liquid mixture into the dry ingredients, stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture comes together into a batter, and pop the bowl in the fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes.

By this time, the rhubarb should be cool; add half of it to the chilled dough, loosely stirring to mix it through. Scoop out the mixture one tablespoon at a time, then gently roll the dough in your hands into balls about the size of a golf ball. Put the raw cookies on to a baking tray, leaving about 10cm between each, so they can spread out while cooking. Gently push them down to flatten them and pop a little extra rhubarb on top.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the cookies have a crisp, golden edge and are not wobbly to the touch in the centre. Leave to cool completely on the trays before eating.

Perfect roast rhubarb

Prep 5 min

Cook 5 min

550g rhubarb

85g golden caster sugar

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/gas 6. Rinse the rhubarb and shake off the excess water. Trim the ends and cut it into little, finger-sized pieces (about 8cm long).

Put the rhubarb in a shallow dish or baking sheet with sides, tip the sugar over, toss together, then shuffle the rhubarb so it’s in a single layer.

Cover with foil and roast for 10 minutes, then remove the foil. The sugar should have dissolved, so give everything a gentle shake and roast for another five minutes, or until the juices are syrupy.

Test with a sharp knife: the rhubarb should feel tender, not mushy, and should have kept its shape.