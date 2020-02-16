Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias welcome their third child

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have reportedly welcomed their third child.

The former tennis player, 38, already has two-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas, with long-term partner Enrique, 44.

Spanish singer Enrique’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr. confirmed that Russian beauty Anna had given birth in an interview with Chilean radio station ADN.

When asked about rumours he was going to be an uncle again, he said: ‘I’ve already become an uncle.’

And when the interviewer sought clarification he was not referring to the star couple’s two other children by asking: ‘Has the baby already been born?’ the 46-year-old answered: ‘Yes.’

But, in keeping with the couple’s insistence on keeping their private lives out of the limelight, he said on whether the newborn was a boy or girl: ‘It’s a secret.’

He added: ‘My brother now has three children. He’s very happy.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Anna and Enrique for comment.

The couple have yet to publicly comment on their happy news, but pictures obtained by Spain’s Hola! magazine previously showed the pair on a boat in Miami, with Anna appearing to have a large bump.

It is no surprise the pair had kept Anna’s pregnancy under wraps as they didn’t reveal they were expecting their twins until days after the tots were born.

Hero singer Enrique previously admitted he hopes he’s a ‘cool’ dad but also felt he’d developed a new sense of responsibility since welcoming his twins into the world.

He said: ‘It’s one of the best feelings in the world. [I’m more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them. I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.’

The photogenic couple embarked on a romance back in 2001 after meting on the set of his Escape music video.

Enrique has kept his personal life — including his relationship with Anna — out of the spotlight for many years, and shares a few rare shots with his children on Instagram.

He previously admitted he doesn’t think ‘perfect relationships’ exist as there can be ‘bad times’ between every couple.

He shared: ‘You go through your good times, you go through your bad times. It’s a tough thing for me to believe there’s such a thing as the perfect relationship. I don’t think that exists.

‘Firstly, she’s the coolest girl in the world. And she understands who I am, to the point where she’s willing to sacrifice her personal time with me and let me do my music. It’s a huge sacrifice and I respect that tremendously.’