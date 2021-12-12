Anne Rice, author of Interview with a Vampire, died at the age of 80.

Anne Rice, author of Interview with a Vampire, has died at the age of 80.

In an emotional tribute, her son said, ‘As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions.’

Anne Rice, the bestselling author of “Interview with the Vampire” and other gothic novels, died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice died as a result of complications from a stroke, according to her son Christopher Rice’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Earlier tonight, Anne passed away due to complications from a stroke,” he wrote.

She died nearly nineteen years to the day after my father, Stan, died.

The depth of our grief as a family cannot be overstated.”

Anne Rice wrote “Interview with the Vampire,” a novel published in 1976 that was adapted into a film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.

In 2022, it was also expected to be adapted into a TV series for AMC and AMC(plus).

Her books have sold over 150 million copies worldwide, making her one of the best-selling authors of all time.

“As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt,” Christopher Rice, an author in his own right who co-wrote a number of books with his mother, said.

“She taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions as a writer.

In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog-shrouded hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California.

“Anne will be interred in a private ceremony in our family’s mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans,” he added.

“A memorial service for her will be held in New Orleans next year.

This event will be open to the public, and her friends, readers, and fans who have brought her so much joy and inspiration throughout her life are invited to attend.”

