Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ has died at the age of 80.

Anne Rice, the bestselling gothic novelist known for “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice passed away as a result of complications from a stroke, according to her son Christopher Rice’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and courage in her final hours,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.

Anne Rice wrote the novel “Interview with the Vampire” in 1976, which was adapted into a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

In 2022, it was also expected to be adapted into a television series for AMC and AMC.

According to the statement, Rice was to be laid to rest in a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date.

Next year, there was supposed to be a public memorial service.

