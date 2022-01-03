Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ has died.

Author of ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ Anne Rice, has died.

The vampire myth was given new life by the best-selling author of gothic fiction.

Anne Rice, who died of a stroke at the age of 80, injected new blood into the vampire myth and went on to become one of the best-selling authors of the twentieth century, inspired by the character of her husband and the death of her young daughter.

Rice wrote 37 novels and sold more than 150 million copies of them starting with Interview with the Vampire in 1976, four years after her daughter’s death.

In 1994, the book was adapted into a successful film.

Despite Rice’s protests, Christian Slater played a journalist interviewing Brad Pitt’s Louis, who claims to have been turned into a vampire two centuries ago by Tom Cruise’s voracious, hedonistic, bisexual vampire Lestat.

Rice, on the other hand, appeared to foresee her own daughter’s illness and death in a dream – “a horrible, horrible dream… a prophetic dream of my daughter dying of something wrong with her blood.”

Michele was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after, and she died before her sixth birthday.

Rice, distraught, sought solace in heavy drinking and writing, returning to a short story she had been working on and adding the anti-hero Lestat, based on her husband Stan Rice, and a child vampire, based on Michele.

Rice was a complicated character who would show up for public appearances in a coffin.

She also published erotica and, more surprisingly, Christian fiction.

Rice was born in 1941, the fourth of four girls, in New Orleans, a gloriously Gothic setting that would feature prominently in her fiction.

Howard Allen Frances O’Brien was her birth name.

Her mother believed that having a male name would give her an advantage in life, so her parents named her Howard.

Howard, on the other hand, was unsure and insisted on being called Anne at school.

She grew up immersed in Roman Catholic rituals, became an atheist as a young adult, and detailed her return to the church in the memoir Called Out of Darkness in 2008, only to “quit Christianity” again a few years later.

Her father worked for the United States Postal Service as an executive.

