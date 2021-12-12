Anne Rice, the author of Interview With The Vampire, has died at the age of 80, following complications from a stroke.

Anne Rice has died at the age of 80, following complications from a stroke.

ANNE Rice, the bestselling author of Interview with the Vampire, has died at the age of 80.

Rice died as a result of complications from a stroke, according to her son Christopher Rice’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and courage in her final hours,” Christopher Rice said in a statement.

Interview with the Vampire, written by Anne Rice in 1976, was adapted into a film in 1994 starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

The vampire Lestat, who would become the central character in the 13-book Chronicles series, was introduced in this work.

The most recent book in the series came out in 2018.

In 2022, it was also expected to be adapted into a TV series for AMC and AMC(plus).

Rice also wrote erotica under the names Anne Rampling and AN Roquelaure, including the novel Exit to Eden.

According to the statement, Rice was set to be interred in a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date.

The following year, a public memorial service was planned.

“The depth of our family’s bereavement cannot be overstated,” her son said.

“As my mother, she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and confront the dark voices of fear and self-doubt.

“As a writer, she taught me to push genre boundaries and give in to my irrational desires.”

There will be more later…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.