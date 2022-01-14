Anne Sacoolas, the alleged killer of Harry Dunn, will not appear in UK court next week, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Anne Sacoolas, the alleged killer of Harry Dunn, will not appear in court in the United Kingdom next week, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Ms Sacoolas, 44, was due to appear in court at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 18 after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) approved charges.

After the CPS launched criminal proceedings in the UK last month, Anne Sacoolas, 44, was scheduled to appear in court on January 18 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London.

In August 2019, she is accused of killing Mr Dunn, 19, in a car accident near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Following the incident, the US government granted her diplomatic immunity, and she left the UK 19 days later.

She was later charged with driving dangerously and causing death.

The CPS announced on Friday morning that the hearing had been “vacated” due to “engagement between the parties.”

Mr. Dunn’s family stated that “further developments” were awaited.

The CPS stated that the hearing was postponed to allow ongoing discussions between the CPS and Ms Sacoolas’ legal counsel to continue.

“Mrs. Sacoolas has the right to a fair trial,” the statement continued.

There should be no online reporting, commentary, or sharing of information that could jeopardize any proceedings.”

The hearing has been rescheduled, according to Radd Seiger, a spokesman for the Dunn family.

“We have complete confidence in the Crown Prosecution Service and will await further developments from them, hopefully in the near future,” he said.

“Harry’s family was clearly looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday, and they are hopeful that an agreement will be reached as soon as possible.”

“It is critical for their mental health that justice and closure be achieved as soon as possible.”

