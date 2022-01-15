Anne Sacoolas, the ‘killer’ of Harry Dunn, will not appear in court in the United Kingdom next week.

Anne Sacoolas, Harry Dunn’s ‘killer,’ WILL NOT appear in a UK court next week.

A hearing scheduled for next week in London for the wife of a US diplomat over claims she killed a teenage boy in a car accident has been postponed.

Anne Sacoolas was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, almost two and a half years after Harry Dunn’s death.

The hearing will not take place, however, as of this morning.

Prosecutors claim that the delay will allow for “ongoing” talks with Sacoolas.

After 19-year-old Harry died in a crash near RAF Croughton on August 27, 2019, the defendant was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

She is suspected of being behind the wheel of the SUV that collided head-on with Harry.

The car was allegedly on the wrong side of the road at the time, according to Northamptonshire Police.

After the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf, the 44-year-old was able to leave the UK.

The US embassy confirmed that Sacoolas was driving the car involved.

Harry’s family has been fighting to bring her back to the country since the tragedy.

Sacoolas is the wife of US diplomat Jonathan Sacoolas, who was stationed at the time of the crash on the US intelligence base.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s appeals, Washington has refused to extradite Sacoolas.

During a White House summit, former US President Donald Trump attempted to arrange a meeting between Mrs Sacoolas and Harry’s parents, Charlotte and Tim Dunn.

The family refused to take part in the stunt, which was pulled on them during a meeting in October 2019 and later dubbed an “ambush.”

“We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future,” said Radd Seiger, a spokesman for Harry’s parents, this morning.

“Harry’s family was clearly looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday, and they are hopeful that an agreement will be reached as soon as possible.”

“Justice and closure must be obtained as soon as possible for their mental health.”

“We remain committed to securing justice in this matter, despite the challenges and complexity of this case,” a CPS spokesman said in December.

“Anne Sacoolas is entitled to a free and fair trial.

“It is critical that there be no online reporting, commentary, or sharing of information that could jeopardize any proceedings.”