BERLIN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, head of the German ruling party Christian Democratic Union (CDU), will not run as chancellor candidate in the 2021 general election and will yield her post as party leader later, German local media FOCUS Online reported on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer was widely seen as Angela Merkel’s hand-picked heir.

The move came after a political outcry ignited by the controversial state premiere election in the eastern state of Thuringia.