Annistyn Rackley, 9, had a harrowing last photo taken by her mother ‘to prove they were safe’ during the deadly tornado.

Annistyn Rackley, 9, had a harrowing last photo taken by her mother ‘to show they were safe’ during the deadly tornado.

Before a series of deadly tornadoes struck the Midwest, a mother captured a heartbreaking final photo of her daughter holding her favorite doll to “show she was safe.”

On Friday, Annistyn Rackley, nine, was killed when a tornado struck her parents’ home near Caruthersville, Missouri.

Before the storms hit, the third-grader and her siblings sought refuge in a windowless bathroom.

Meghan, the girls’ mother, sent a photo of the three happy children in and around the bathtub to Annistyn’s “aunt Sandy.”

The family was carried dozens of yards through the air and into a field minutes after the snap was taken.

They were discovered in the mud by first responders.

Annistyn was killed, but the rest of her family lived.

Meghan was hospitalized with broken bones, a brain injury, and a large cut, while her father, Trey, 37, was hospitalized with cuts and bruises.

Ava, the middle child, has a broken vertebrae and will require surgery.

Despite suffering from a rare liver condition, Annistyn was described as a “special angel” by Meghan’s grandmother’s sister, Sandra Hooker.

She remembered her daughter doing cartwheels and splits in front of her and learning new dances from TikTok.

“Their house is splintered,” Sandra told the Associated Press.

They got sucked up into the tornado because there’s always debris strewn about in the field.”

Trey and Meghan had only been in their house for a week when the tornado struck.

Several states, including Kentucky, Illinois, and Arkansas, were hit by tornadoes, killing dozens of people.

Golden Hembry, a Korean War veteran and Covid-19 survivor, was one of two people who died at the Monette Manor retirement facility in Monette, Arkansas.

In the aftermath of the storm, Golden’s brother, Jimmie Hembry, 82, rushed to the nursing home.

When the roof collapsed, the veteran was in the hallway and tragically died.

“He (Jimmie) came back and said ‘Golden didn’t make it,'” his nephew Michael Hembry told CBS42.

“What?” we exclaimed.

He said it once more… and then he started crying.”

In Leachville, Arkansas, another fatality occurred at a dollar store.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed.

Oaklynn Koon, two months old, died in hospital from storm-related injuries.

Jackie and Doug, the tot’s parents, wrote on Facebook that they and their three children took refuge at her mother’s home.

They huddled in the bathroom, terrified that they’d perish.

“We were in the bathroom and we all went flying and ended up way on the other,” the parents wrote on Facebook.

