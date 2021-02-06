Announcement of Sudan’s new government postponed

KHARTOUM, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Council of Transitional Period Partners in Sudan on Wednesday declared the delay of announcing the new government to early next week.

The council held a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the council said in a statement.

“It has been decided to complete the sovereign council tomorrow (Thursday) by adding new members, and to form the government early next week,” the statement said.

“The members have been named by the parties to the peace process in accordance with Juba Peace Agreement,” Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, the council spokesperson, was quoted in the statement as saying.

She added that all male and female candidates for 25 ministries have been named, except for one ministry which was delayed until consultations are completed.

On Jan. 28, the Council of Transitional Period Partners in Sudan agreed on a timetable to complete the structures of the transitional period.

Completion of the sovereign council and formation of the cabinet was set for Feb. 4, while establishment of the commissions and formation of the legislative council are set for Feb. 25.

The Council of Transitional Period Partners was formed on Dec. 3, 2020 in implementation of the peace deal signed by the Sudanese government and armed groups in Juba, South Sudan, on Oct. 3, 2020. Enditem