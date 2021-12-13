Annual COVID-19 booster shots, according to Fauci, could be an option for ‘optimal’ protection.

According to Fauci, yearly COVID-19 booster shots could become an option for ‘optimal’ protection.

In America’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, annual vaccine booster shots are a possibility, according to the country’s top infectious disease expert.

Boosters offer the “best” protection, according to Dr.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser, said.

“It’s tough to tell,” Fauci said when asked if annual COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are necessary.

“We’ll just have to deal with it when it comes up,” he said if another boost is required.

Fauci, who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that he hopes that one booster will suffice for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

In August, the US government began administering booster shots in response to evidence that vaccines lose effectiveness over time.

Under FDA approval, 16- and 17-year-olds who received the Pfizer vaccine became the latest group of people to be eligible for booster shots last week.

Some health officials are debating whether booster shots should be required for full vaccination.

The feds will still consider someone fully vaccinated if they have two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but a booster is still the best bet, according to Fauci.

“I believe that the more data you look at, the clearer it becomes that if you want to be optimally protected, you really should get a booster,” he said.

The New York Daily News’ Shant Shahrigian penned this piece.

New York Daily News, 2021

Go to nydailynews.com for more information.

Tribune Content Agency, LLC is responsible for distribution.

Prime Minister David Cameron says the UK is bracing for a ‘tidal wave of omicron’ that is on its way.

Where to from here, two weeks into the omicron outbreak?