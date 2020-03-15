Annual league meeting cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK, March 12 – The NFL cancelled its annual meeting later this month after “careful consideration and consultation with medical experts”, the league said on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted sports events across the globe.

The league, whose regular season is due to start in September, will move agenda items to the Spring meeting in May, according to a written statement.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have all suspended or postponed their current seasons in response to the outbreak.

The annual National Football League draft is scheduled to begin in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 23. (Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond)