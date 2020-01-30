Anorexia survivor shares shocking photo of her thin hair

A woman and anorexia survivor has shared a shocking photo illustrating the reality of having thin hair – and revealed her tips and tricks for managing it from home.

Olivia Arezzolo, from Sydney, said she struggled with both bulimia and anorexia as a teenager – and was hospitalised on account of eating too little food.

This, coupled with family genetics for thin hair, means Olivia’s locks have always been fine – and she said it’s not helped by the fact that when she is stressed, she can ‘snack more’ and forget to eat proper meals.

‘This has a direct impact on my protein intake (swapping eggs/fish for nuts, cheese, bread and wine). As I’m already slim, this can be adverse for my hair,’ Olivia posted on her Instagram page.

She also said that she had hair extensions for 10 years, which meant that she constantly had something tugging on her scalp and physically pulling out her hair.

When it comes to how she manages her thin hair, the sleep expert said she is a huge fan of Auki’s Black Seed Oil.

The $129 product includes a ‘powerful blend of ancient oils’ as well as ‘complex B vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, peptides and other phytonutrients’ to transform skin and hair health.

‘The oil was made famous by the Kardashians; crediting it for their hair growth,’ Olivia said.

‘It contains thymoquinone, it rapidly repairs cellular matrixes – including hair cells… and I’m finding great results, even though it’s early stages.’

Supplement-wise, Olivia said she also takes Performance Lab magnesium, which helps to both manage her stress and lessen anxiety.

‘I also eat lots of eggs,’ she said.

‘Rich in omega 3s, they support healthy cellular membranes – essentially the outer shell of a cell.

‘Hair = cells, so to support their strength, omegas are perfect. Furthermore, they contain high quality, bio-available protein – which is the essence of hair.’

Olivia said that while she used to be embarrassed about her hair, these days she has realised how many people struggle with thin hair.

‘My hair is not ideal – I’m the first to admit,’ she said.

‘But, I wanted to be upfront and lay it out on the table here – because I know a lot of girls are in the same boat.

‘Social media is overwhelmingly positive and sometimes we struggle to understand what’s real and what’s not.

‘Well, this is me, being vulnerable, real and raw.’

Since Olivia shared her post on Instagram, dozens of others have shared their own stories and what they use to combat brittle, fine hair.

‘Try the organic rosemary essential oil – a few drops in your base oil. Rosemary is specific for hair growth as it stimulates and strengthens the hair follicle,’ one woman said.

‘My hair started to fall out when I had an overactive thyroid. Hair is a big thing for women,’ another said.

A third wrote: ‘Just over a year ago I lost a chunk of hair due to stress and alopecia and I was SO embarrassed. But it’s so important to share these stories so others know they aren’t alone!’