Another 117 are tested for coronavirus in UK in one day as total passes 3,000

Another 117 were tested for coronavirus overnight as the total screened soared over 3,000 with a sixth Briton infected by the deadly contagion.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said on Sunday that 3,109 tests have been carried out in the UK so far, with nine positive results.

Eight of those patients have now been discharged from hospital after recording two negative tests for the strain known as Covid-19.

But ‘millions’ of Britons with flu-like symptoms could be told by authorities to ‘self-isolate’ by staying at home for a fortnight if the UK’s number of confirmed cases passes 100, the Sunday Telegraph has reported.

The paper said that senior NHS managers have been told that the service will stop testing for Covid-19 ‘once around 100 cases have been confirmed’ across Britain.

In the last week hospitals have created ‘isolation pods’ to keep those being tested away from other patients, it added.

Pictures show pods outside Addenbrooke’s A&E Department in Cambridge which have been erected as a precautionary measure but are not yet operational.

Yet if large numbers fall ill with mild symptoms there would be an increased risk of the virus spreading as isolation could not be maintained.

If the number of cases rises significantly those with coughs and colds may be asked to stay home to limit the chance of the outbreak spreading.

However this could spell havoc for workplaces with millions taking off two weeks if they are feeling under the weather.

Symptoms of the virus include a dry cough, fever and tiredness – many of which are also present for the common cold and flu.

The dramatic government strategy comes after the global death toll hit 1,666 and an 80-year-old man in France became the first fatality from the infection in Europe.

The change of tack follows the announcement by French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn who confirmed the death of an elderly Chinese tourist, who travelled to the country from the Hubei province on January 16.

The victim, who was quarantined in Bichat hospital in Paris on January 25, leaves behind a daughter who is battling the infection but making a good recovery.

He died of a lung infection sparked by the bug which caused his condition to ‘rapidly deteriorate’.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for ‘more international cooperation’ to ensure that the virus does not escalate into a global pandemic.

The World Health Organisation advises countries to do in-depth investigations of at least the first 100 confirmed cases of any pandemic.

Britain’s Pandemic Influenza Response Plan includes how the ‘first few 100 cases’ have protocols in place to ensure isolation and treatment to ensure medics can gather sufficient information about a new virus.

However the plan details how a different approach should be taken if there is ‘evidence of sustained community transmission’.

NHS England said on Saturday that all 94 people in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral had been released.

They had been kept in isolation at the hospital after returning to the UK from Wuhan in China – the centre of the outbreak.

More than 100 people remain in isolation at the Kents Hill Park Hotel in Milton Keynes after being on a later rescue flight, the NHS added.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: ‘I am also pleased that eight of the nine individuals who tested positive for coronavirus have now been successfully treated and discharged from hospital.

‘I want to stress that any individuals who are discharged from hospital are now well and do not pose any public health risk to the public.’

‘Again, this is evidence of how well prepared our NHS is to deal with the Wuhan coronavirus.’

Britons on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have said they fear being stuck in isolation beyond the initial February 19 deadline.

So far 355 of the 3,500 people on board the ship moored at Yokohama Port near Tokyo have tested positive for the virus.

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said that Japanese officials may extend the quarantine for guests who have shared cabins with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

She added: ‘We also now understand the Japanese may handle a select group of guests differently, anyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive – such as a cabin mate – may have to restart their quarantine from the date their close contact ended.’

But Briton David Abel said on Sunday that passengers had heard they could be stuck on board for up to two months.

In a video on YouTube Mr Abel added: ‘To cut a long story short we could be here another month, not two weeks extra.

‘We could be here for six, seven, eight weeks, that’s what we’ve heard.’

The death toll in mainland China has risen by 142 to 1,665.

Chinese authorities also reported the number of new cases has fallen for the third straight day to 2,009.

The number of people infected globally stands at 68,500, according to the country’s National Health Commission.