Another 12 locals test positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan

THIMPHU, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The lockdown in Bhutan is likely to extend as another 12 people, who were close contacts of a COVID-19 patient in Phuentsholing town, a commercial hub in southern Bhutan, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

All 12 people were men as per the ministry of health. They were working with the 25-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on Aug. 12 with no known history of recent travel.

All of the 12 men were detected from the mini dry port quarantine facility.

The ministry stated that with several cases reported outside the quarantine facilities, there is now a heightened risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The Bhutan government has imposed nationwide lockdown after a woman who earlier recovered from the virus tested positive again. The 27-year-old woman returned to Bhutan from Kuwait on June 19.

While the government was in full swing with contact tracing of the woman, another man in Phuentsholing town tested positive outside the quarantine facilities.

The government has advised people to stay home except in unavoidable circumstances such as disposing waste or collecting deliveries of essential supplies.

The health ministry has also urged people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and wash hands after returning home.

Apart from facilitating supply of food items at doorstep, the government is also initiating travel arrangements for people stranded in other places. Enditem