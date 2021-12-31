Another all-time high in COVID cases has been reported in the United Kingdom.

Another record number of COVID cases has been reported in the United Kingdom.

In preparation for a wave of omicron hospitalizations, NHS England has announced the creation of eight “surge hubs.”

On Thursday, Britain reported 189,213 cases of COVID-19, a new high.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections to over 12.7 million since the outbreak began.

The delayed reporting of figures over the holiday season, according to local media, is likely to have inflated the daily total at least slightly.

A total of 332 people died, bringing the total to 148,421.

NHS England announced earlier in the day that eight “surge hubs” with a capacity of 100 patients each will be set up across England in anticipation of a wave of hospitalizations caused by the omicron coronavirus variant.

“Given the high level of COVID-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing,” said Stephen Powis, the NHS’ national medical director.

“We don’t yet know how many people infected with the virus will require hospital treatment, but given the high number of infections, we can’t wait to find out before acting, so work to ensure these facilities are in place will begin today.”

On March 29, 90 percent of British people aged 12 and up had received their first dose of COVID vaccine, 82.4 percent their second dose, and 58.3 percent their booster dose.

On Thursday, there were also reports that PCR and lateral flow test kits were temporarily out of stock in some parts of the country.