Another Chinese city has imposed a lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

To stop the spread of the virus, another Chinese city has imposed a lockdown.

Authorities say two infections have been reported in Yuzhou’s central city.

ANKARA

Another Chinese city has imposed a lockdown and suspended classes and public transportation due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The new rules were announced on Sunday night in Yuzhou, a city in the central province of Henan, after “two asymptomatic infections were detected,” according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

This comes as Xian, the capital of the northwestern Shaanxi province, reported less than 100 cases of the coronavirus after nearly a week.

According to the country’s National Health Commission, 161 new cases were reported nationwide on Sunday, with 101 being locally transmitted and 60 being imported.

After reporting its first cases in December, Xian has seen a surge in local cases caused by the Delta variant of the COVID-19.

With 92 new cases reported on Sunday, the total number of cases now stands at 1,666.

At least 24 medical teams with 1,370 doctors and nurses have been dispatched to Xian, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News.

Two hospitals have also been established within the quarantine zone for emergency treatment by the local authorities.