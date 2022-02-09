Another daily record has been set in South Korea, with nearly 50,000 new COVID-19 cases reported.

Another daily record has been set in South Korea with nearly 50,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, social distancing rules were recently extended.

The highly contagious omicron variant of coronavirus caused nearly 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in South Korea on Wednesday, a new high.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported that 49,567 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1.13 million.

On Sunday, 38,689 infections were recorded as the previous daily high.

There were another 21 deaths, bringing the total number of people killed to 6,943, and 1,469 people were admitted to hospitals.

The number of infected people in critical condition increased by 17 from the day before.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Second Vice Health and Welfare Minister Ryu Geun-hyuk said, “Given the features of the omicron variant, the government changed the COVID-19 response strategy to focus more on taking care of serious cases and minimize deaths.”

South Korea has vaccinated 44.16 million people, or 86% of its 52 million people, so far.

Booster shots have also been given to over 28 million people.

COVID-19 social distancing rules were extended for two weeks on April 4, including a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants, bars, and gyms.

Private gatherings are also restricted to a maximum of six people under the new restrictions.

COVID-19 vaccine passes are required for entry into nightclubs, gyms, restaurants, cafes, indoor sports stadiums, and other establishments.