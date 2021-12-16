Another family joins the anti-PKK sit-in in eastern Turkey.

A new family joins the anti-PKK sit-in in eastern Turkey.

A new family has joined a sit-in against the PKK in eastern Turkey.

The number of families involved in anti-PKK sit-ins in Mus province has increased to 24.

MUS (Muslim Union of Turkey)

Families in Turkey’s eastern province of Mus, whose children have been kidnapped or forcedly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization, continued their sit-in protest on Wednesday.

Since September 1st,

Families whose children have been kidnapped or compelled to join the PKK terror group have set up camp outside the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) offices in Diyarbakir, which the Turkish government claims has ties to the PKK.

Protests have spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

Mustafa Celik, a protester in Mus on Wednesday, said his brother was abducted by the terror group more than two decades ago.

“I haven’t heard from my brother in 22 years,” he stated.

Another protester, Ayten Kochan, said that the number of families who have joined the sit-in has increased to 24.

“Our children must be returned to us.”

A man identified only by his initials OS, who escaped from the PKK terrorist group, is supporting the protesting mothers.

After eluding the terrorist group and being kidnapped in Istanbul and taken to the mountains in 2014, the 23-year-old surrendered to Turkish security forces in 2018.

“They say things like ‘the state is torturing,” he said, adding that he was tortured while in the terror group.

That isn’t the case.

I’ve lived with my family for three years since surrendering.”

“I’m begging the young people of the mountains to go back to their mothers.”

Your parents are enraged to the point of insanity.

“Avoid irritating your parents at all costs.”

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

This article was written by Seda Sevencan.