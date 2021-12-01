Another Omicron case has been discovered in Scotland, with 97 covid deaths reported in the last week.

Omicron has been detected in 23 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization.

The most recent NRS covid statistics were also released today.

In Scotland, another case of the Omicron covid variant has been discovered, bringing the total number of cases to ten.

The Scottish Government announced the tenth case of the variant this afternoon (Wednesday), which first appeared in the south of Africa at the end of October.

Nicola Sturgeon, speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, said the cases found across the country were all linked to a private event.

“We have preliminary information on all nine cases,” the First Minister said on Tuesday. “However, health protection teams are continuing their investigations.”

“So far, none of those who have tested positive have required hospitalization.”

“All nine were tested on or around November 23 and have been self-isolating as a result of their positive results.”

Meanwhile, according to the most recent National Records of Scotland statistics, 97 coronavirus-related deaths occurred in Scotland in the week ending November 28.

According to data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), the total number of people in Scotland who have died from confirmed or suspected coronavirus is now 12,127.

There were 18 people under the age of 65, 34 people aged 65 to 74, and 45 people aged 75 and up who died recently.

Fife had the most deaths (11), followed by Glasgow (10), and South Lanarkshire (eight).

The majority of the deaths – 82 – occurred in hospitals, with nine deaths occurring at home or in non-institutional settings and six deaths occurring in care homes.

The statistics are updated weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland with the code Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19, they differ from the Scottish Government’s daily announcements of lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland this week was 1,270, which is 140, or 12 percent, higher than the five-year average,” NRS statistical services director Pete Whitehouse said.

Cancer and circulatory causes accounted for 24 more deaths than the five-year average during the week ending November 28.

