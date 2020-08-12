Another positive COVID-19 case reported in Bhutan

THIMPHU, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Two days into a nationwide lockdown, Bhutan reported another new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

The case is a 25-year old man.

Speaking at a press conference in Thimphu on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said the man is a loader working at the mini-dry port in Phuentsholing, and he has already been following virus prevention protocols like that for those in quarantine facility.

The worker was tested in a mass testing of more than 16,000 people. “It is not sure whether he has contacted the virus from foreign drivers he might have met at the port or from other sources,” said the prime minister.

“As per the protocol, the contact between drivers and loaders is not allowed. However, we can’t rule the instances where the loader might have contacted the virus from the foreign driver too,” said the prime minister.

“There might be a chance that the loader might have contracted from other people or from the imported goods he handled. The loaders are frontline workers and we must be thankful to them. It’s unfortunate that the person who was serving the nation contracted the virus.”

Following the new local positive case, the Health Ministry has traced 183 contacts and the process is still ongoing.

On Wednesday two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported along with the local case, taking the total positive cases in the country to 116.

“To prevent community spread we must adhere strictly to the lockdown,” the prime minister said, urging people to wear face masks to be safe from the COVID-19 infection. Enditem