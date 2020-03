Workers work at a workshop of Huaye Group in Anshan, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, March 19, 2020. Since the resumption of work and production, Anshan City has launched a series of projects, focusing on paid training, online promotion, guaranteed assistance, financial assistance and other aspects, to publicize, interpret and coordinate the implementation of the enterprise-friendly policy, which can help enterprises resume production capacity. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)