Ant and Dec share their hopes for the 2022 season of I’m A Celebrity with Graham Norton.

Ant and Dec tell Graham Norton about their hopes for the 2022 season of I’m A Celebrity.

Tonight, the TV presenters will appear on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show.

Ant and Dec, the hosts of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, revealed they were “surprised” when the show returned to Wales for a second year and discussed their hopes for 2022.

Due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, the ITV show was once again filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, rather than the usual heats of the Australian jungle.

Danny Miller, who plays Richard Madeley on Emmerdale, was crowned the first King of the Caste after an eventful series that saw him make a surprise exit from the show after being taken to hospital.

Following Storm Arwen, the hit ITV show was also taken off the air for three nights, and campmates were evacuated from the set.

The TV presenters said they were “surprised” to be filming a second year at Gwrych Castle on Friday (January 14) on The Graham Norton Show, and revealed they are eager to return to Australia.

“We weren’t upset, but we were surprised,” Declan Donnelly said.

It was impossible to avoid Covid.”

“If we have to do another series in Wales,” Ant McPartlin, 46, continued, “we will do it in Wales, but we want to go back to Australia.”

Since 2002, the pair have hosted ITV’s I’m A Celeb, but Holly Willoughby took over as host alongside Dec in 2018, while Ant took a break from his TV roles following his drink-driving arrest.

“Australia is the spiritual home of I’m A Celebrity and has been for 20 years,” Dec told Graham Norton, “and four weeks in the sun in October and November is fantastic.”

We enjoy it and want to return.”

The hosts also discussed their new ITV show, Limitless Win, in which contestants answer questions to climb a never-ending money ladder in order to win a life-changing sum of money.

Dec, 46, expressed his excitement about the show’s first new format in many years, saying, “It’s exciting, but then you realize you’re putting something new out there to be criticised, and there are so many more ways for people to criticise these days than there were 10 years ago.”

Comedian and actor Ricky Gervais, Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, and musician Elvis Costello are among the other guests on The Graham Norton Show.

Tonight (Friday, January 14), at 10.35 p.m., The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One.