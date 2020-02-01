Antarctic tourists risk being killed in Titanic-style tragedy as climate change sees more icebergs

Antarctic tourists risk being killed in a Titanic-style tragedy because climate change is creating more icebergs, putting cruise ships in danger, experts have warned.

Some 50,000 people visited the inhospitable region last summer and the numbers have been increasing steadily along with the numbers of icebergs.

Antarctic tourism began in about 1956, according to Professor Klaus Dodds, a geopolitics expert at Royal Holloway, University of London. He said the number of visitors annually is expected to grow to 75,000 and go on to 100,000.

‘I wouldn’t want it being one of those [cruise ships with 1,000 passengers]if it strikes an iceberg.’ Professor Dodds told Sky News. ‘If you have a disaster in Antarctica, it has every, every, potential to become a disaster of unedifying proportions.’

Camilla Nichol, a geologist and head of the United Kingdom Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT), said the majority visit the Antarctic on a small cruise ship or a special expedition vessel and tourism is regulated.

The Antarctic Peninsula is the fastest warming place on the planet and Ms Nichol said it requires highly skilled captains to navigate through the waters, with many routes often obstructed by hulking icebergs.

She told the broadcaster: ‘It is they who make the decisions on the safety of landings, and navigation. The visitors safety is in their hands, so their experience and qualifications need to be at the highest level.’

Although travel is regulated by treaty there are no specific limits to numbers.

UKAHT has launched a cultural and educational program for the Peninsula region, where most tourists travel to.

Attractions include the penguins’ colony, the British science base, as well as the Ukrainian science station which offers a free shot of vodka for visitors willing to leave their bra behind the bar.

There are some 30 countries with 82 research facilities on Antarctica.

The 1961 Antarctic Treaty aims to set aside the region for science and has banned military operations there.