Antetokounmpo, Bucks maintain dominance over Pistons

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo piled up 33 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance of the host Detroit Pistons with a 126-106 victory on Thursday.

The Bucks, who own the league’s best record, have defeated the Pistons 11 consecutive times, including the postseason. Milwaukee is 3-0 vs. Detroit this season after sweeping the four-game season series a year ago and sweeping its Central Division rival again in the first round of the playoffs.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton contributed 28 points and eight rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 19 points and six assists, and Brook Lopez tossed in 18 points for the victors.

The Bucks, who have won 15 of their past 17 games, will conclude the season series against Detroit on March 23 at Milwaukee.

Christian Wood led the Pistons with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Derrick Rose and Langston Galloway scored 12 points apiece, Thon Maker added 11 points, and Tony Snell had 10.

The Pistons, who play their next four games on the road vs. Western Conference teams, have lost five straight.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the first half as Milwaukee rolled to a 70-41 halftime lead. Middleton supplied 20 points as the Bucks committed just one turnover during the half while the Pistons made 11, leading to 14 Milwaukee points.

Antetokounmpo had 10 points and eight rebounds during the first eight minutes, and the Bucks led 32-18 after the first quarter.

When Bledsoe drained a 3-pointer just over a minute into the second quarter, Milwaukee’s lead was up to 38-18. Middleton’s 3-pointer with 6:48 left in the half increased the Bucks’ advantage to 49-23.

Lopez scored inside late in the half to increase Milwaukee’s lead to 28. A Middleton 3-pointer soon made it 68-39.

Bledsoe made a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the second half to give Milwaukee a 30-point cushion.

Antetokounmpo threw down a couple of dunks in the first three minutes of the second half as Milwaukee stretched its lead to 31 points.

The Bucks were up 98-71 after three quarters.

