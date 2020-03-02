Anthony claims moguls silver in Kazakhstan

Australian dual mogul skier Jakara Anthony has claimed silver at the FIS World Cup in Kazakhstan to further cement second place on the world tour.

The 21-year-old posted a score of 58.76 in the final round at Shymbulak on Sunday with American Jaelin Kauf taking the gold with 81.22 and French Olympic champion Perrine Laffont in third.

Anthony took her second moguls silver on the FIS World Cup tour after her second place in Utah in 2019.

“It was really fun out there today, the course was in the best shape it’s been in the last few days,” she said.

“I was just so excited to get out there and push it every run and improve every run.”

“I am doing really well, even though its late in the season I am still making some changes in my run, and still improving things, and I am really looking forward to the final events in Russia and Sweden in the next few weeks.”

The win also keeps Anthony in second place with 484 points, behind runaway leader Laffont with 796 points, with just three events to go.

The next round of the FIS World Cup will be in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on March 7.