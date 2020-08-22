Anthony Edwards A Possible First Overall Pick, As Minnesota Timberwolves Win NBA Lottery

The Minnesota Timberwolves were winners of the recent draft lottery as they have the right to select the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. One speculation around their selection is Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia basketball program.

Unlike in the previous year, there is no clear choice on who the first overall pick would be. While Zion Williamson was the favorite from the start in last year’s draft, this season includes several talents other than Edwards. Players such as LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Obi Toppin have all been considered as a possible top selection.

But with the recent development of the Timberwolves winning the lottery, several mock drafts have already been readjusted regarding the situation. Selecting Edwards over everyone else is perceived as a strong move for Minnesota given how he would fit in with the roster, per Sports Illustrated. It’s important to note that Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell now lead the young team. The young duo is known to be good friends and has already developed their chemistry on the court.

With the aggressive style of play that Edwards has, he can be given the opportunity to show his offensive brilliance from the start. Opportunities will present themselves with the Timberwolves where he can learn from young All-Stars who understand the pressure of being a high selection in the draft.

Throughout Edwards’ college career, he’s shown how he has a versatile game that can benefit any squad. The 19-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 40.2% shooting from the field in his freshman year in Georgia. Scouts have compared Edwards to someone like Donovan Mitchell who is a strong combo guard with elite athleticism.

It will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves will play their cards during draft night. There are a lot of promising things to look out for in the Timberwolves, as their young all-star duo will be paired with a high-potential talent. If their selection ends up being Edwards, it will only be a matter of time before the six-foot-five standout shows everyone what he’s capable of on the basketball court.