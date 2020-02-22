Anthony Joshua branded ‘scared fighter’ and tipped to suffer defeat against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua is set to face Kubrat Pulev in his next fight, and legendary promoter Bob Arum believes he will be handed his second professional defeat

Anthony Joshua is a “scared fighter” and will come unstuck when he faces Kubrat Pulev, according to legendary promoter Bob Arum.

Pulev is on the verge of securing a shot at unified heavyweight champion Joshua, who regained his titles in a conclusive points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

The Brit slumped to a shock stoppage defeat against Ruiz back in June, his first as a professional, but managed to bounce back in the Saudi Arabia rematch six months later.

Now Joshua is poised to lock horns with Pulev, who has been made the mandatory challenger for his IBF strap.

And Arum, who promotes the Bulgarian, believes AJ is destined to suffer his second professional defeat.

“The earliest a unification fight can be is 2021 as Joshua has to go through the mandatory challenges of Pulev and Uysk. But I can envisage Pulev being the champion. I’d like Pulev to win over Joshua,” he told VegasInsider.com

“Joshua is a scared fighter and a scared fighter who is going to lose. Joshua gets knocked out by Andy Ruiz who is maybe a little bit better than a normal heavyweight, no great shakes.

“And then he goes into the ring and instead of showing what kind of fighter he is and putting Ruiz out, he spent 12 rounds running away and Ruiz was in no kind of shape to catch him. That’s what I call a scared fighter.

“Ruiz hit the lottery by fighting Joshua at the right time, it went to his head. There was no discipline, he didn’t train and so forth.

“I’m telling you when Joshua fights Pulev, it will be a whole different thing and Pulev will knock him out.

“He cannot run away from Pulev, he will have to stand and fight and if a scared fighter is not going to perform well.”

Joshua will undoubtedly have his eyes on this Saturday’s heavyweight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

WBC champion Wilder is taking on the Gypsy King for a second time, almost 15 months on from their controversial split-decision draw.

Many felt Fury did enough to claim victory in their first encounter – and Joshua is backing his fellow Brit to become a two-time world heavyweight champion this time around.

“I think Fury wins. I said it. I think the man that nearly done it the first time won’t get it wrong the second time,” he said.

“I think that he came close the first time to the point of a draw, it wasn’t like a 12-round masterclass then got battered in the 12th and that just separated it.

“It was a draw, it was that close. So I just think Tyson Fury is going to correct his wrongs and come back and win.”