Anthony Mundine launches attack on Indigenous politician who DOESN’T want national anthem changed 

Australian sporting legend Anthony Mundine has blasted an indigenous politician who does not want to change the country’s national anthem.

The professional boxer took to Facebook on Monday to call out Liberal candidate for Gilmore Warren Mundine, who is also his cousin, for betraying their culture.

The former NRL player called his relative an ‘Uncle Tom’ – a black person who is considered to be subservient to white people – and said his current views made him a ‘slave to the system’.

‘Warren Mundine is my mob but he an Uncle Tom and wants to sing the anthem!’ Mundine began.

‘After the darkest history blackfullas had to go through and the system still oppressing us today this Uncle Tom is a slave to the system!

‘Straight sell out to the Aboriginal plight! Where’s your honour Unc?!

‘Your forefathers died for us to even be here.’

The super middleweight title holder demanded that his indigenous counterpart educate himself about the history of the song and urged him to take pride in their heritage.

‘I don’t hate him for it but would like to sit face to face & tell him what it is and educate on the issue,’ the sportsman said.

‘Do your research on the anthem it’s a white supremacy song ! Advance Australia fair (white).

‘Let’s change and recognise the true owners of this beautiful land.’

Mundine’s post divided fans, with some supporting his view while others felt his opinion was detrimental to non-indigenous and indigenous unity.

‘How about promoting unity, not divide,’ one person wrote.

Another added: ‘Finally someone said it on a public platform.’

The ‘Advance Australia Fair’, written by Peter Dodds McCormick in 1878, has been criticised for its lyrics which disregard the indigenous experience of colonisation.

Anthony Mundine, the son of former boxing champion Tony Mundine, hails from the Bundjalung people, who are the original custodians of northern coastal areas of NSW.

In recent years, he has publicly advocated for the song to be scrapped.

Warren Mundine, who identifies as being of Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr, Yuin and Irish descent, was the National President of the Australian Labor Party until 2012.

He was the chairman of the Indigenous Advisory Council under Tony Abbott and caused controversy last year when he was announced as the Liberal candidate for Gilmore, after a long-career with the Labour Party.