Anthony Stott: Mark Frost, Lauren Grainger are charged with abduction

The couple charged with allegedly abducting a respected private school French teacher before he was hit by a truck and died are award-winning vegetable farmers.

Anthony Stott, 43, was fatally struck by a truck on a highway in northern New South Wales less than 24 hours after stepping off a plane from Brisbane airport.

He had returning from a holiday in Peru, via Sydney, and was last seen alive on airport CCTV stepping off a flight about 3pm on Sunday.

Police have claimed Mr Stott allegedly ended up ‘tied to a chair’ at a farm at Cudgera Creek but somehow escaped or was released to a nearby road.

There, he was hit by a truck and killed in what is believed to be an accident.

Mark Francis Frost, 46 – known locally as Frosty – and Lauren Claire Grainger, 38 have been charged with take/detain with intent to obtain advantage and their case is before the courts.

The pair are part of a team of vegetable and flower farmers who won Best Lettuce and Best Tomato at the Murwillumbah show last year. Their tomatoes and flowers were regularly sold at a local farmer’s markets and stores.

Both were refused bail at the Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

A neighbouring farmer told Daily Mail Australia that Frost seemed like a ‘professional’ farmer.

Frost and Grainger were both previously witnesses in the trial of a local cattle farmer in 2013, over a pub brawl they allegedly witnessed.

NRL star Craig Field was convicted of Tweed cattle farmer Kelvin Kane’s manslaughter at the conclusion of the trial.

Puzzled investigators are examining how and why Mr Stott – a well-respected teacher at St Peters Lutheran College – allegedly ended up at a property in Cudgera Creek.

Police have claimed that Mr Stott was allegedly tied to a chair at the property and officers are probing whether the teacher was known to the accused couple.

Detective Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen claimed to reporters this week: ‘We do not know what that relationship is, we don’t know how he ended up in their house or why he ended up there.’.

‘What we do know is he was there and he was detained against his will there… what we don’t know what happened after he left that place.’

Mr Stott’s silver BMW had been found abandoned on the highway, close to the couple’s property, several hours before he was killed by the truck.

‘We want to speak with anyone on the NSW Far North Coast or across the border in Queensland who may have had dealings with or had spoken with him since Sunday 9 February,’ Supt Cullen said.

‘We’re also wanting to speak with anyone who may have seen his vehicle on Sunday afternoon– a silver BMW with NSW registration ANL 72Y.

‘Piecing together his movements in the 24-hours prior to his death is crucial and I urge anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers.’

Investigators aren’t ruling out the involvement of illicit drugs in Mr Stott’s death and alleged abduction, but noted the teacher was ‘by all accounts a fine member of the public’.

Supt Cullen also said at this stage there is no evidence pointing to connections to bikie gangs.

In a statement, St Peters Lutheran College Springfield said it was ‘devastated’ by Mr Stott’s ‘tragic passing’.

‘Mr Stott was a primary school teacher at the College from 2018 and was a popular and well-regarded member of our community,’ the school said in a statement.

‘This is a very difficult time for the St Peters community and the College is offering support to Mr Stott’s family as well as staff, students and families.

‘Out of respect for Mr Stott’s family, and because this is now an active Police investigation, it is not appropriate for the College to make any further public comment.’

Frost and Grainger’s case returns to court at a later date.