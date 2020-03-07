Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson to start for England…

Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson have both been named in the England side to face Wales in the Guinness Six Nations clash on Saturday.

Bath wing Watson and Sale back-row forward Wilson will make their first appearances for Eddie Jones’ side since the Rugby World Cup final last November.

Watson has recovered from a calf injury while Wilson has recently returned to action after a knee problem.

Eddie Jones has named his side to play Wales at Twickenham on Saturday 🌹#WearTheRose @O2sports — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 5, 2020

Watson will start on the right wing where he replaces Jonathan Joseph, who drops out of the 23 altogether a fortnight after winning his 50th cap against Ireland.

An unspecified injury to Sam Underhill sees Wilson picked at openside flanker despite having made only one start for Sale this season due to a knee issue.

The return of Watson and Wilson are the only two changes to the side that thumped Ireland 24-12 at Twickenham.

Watson was scheduled to start the Six Nations opener against France but suffered a setback in his recovery from the injury incurred on Bath duty earlier in the month.

Wilson came into the England camp for the first time last week after proving his fitness for Sale and is preferred ahead of Lewis Ludlam, who missed out on a bench spot as Eddie Jones once again opted for a six-two split between forwards and backs.