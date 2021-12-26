Anti-apartheid activists have a long history of supporting LGBT(plus) rights, including Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died recently.

Since the 1970s, the Archbishop has been a vocal supporter of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

Following Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death at the age of 90, LGBT(plus) activists paid tribute to him as a lifelong advocate for equality.

The former Nobel Laureate and cleric died on Boxing Day, according to his family, inspiring his legions of supporters and admirers to share heartfelt stories about the South African religious leader.

In addition to his tireless campaigning to end apartheid and achieve racial equality, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a strong advocate for LGBT(plus) rights.

The Archbishop is one of the most visible African religious leaders who supports equality for lesbian, gay, bi, and transgender people, as well as other members of society.

“As passionate about the campaign” for LGBT rights, the cleric said, “as I ever was about apartheid.”

In 2013, he said, “For me, it’s on the same level.”

The Arch said he would rather “go to hell than a homophobic heaven” than “support a homophobic God.”

Tutu’s rich history of defending gay, lesbian, bi, and trans people was documented in an article for The Conversation by Adriaan van Klinken, Professor of Religion and African Studies at the University of Leeds.

He claimed that the retired Archbishop’s zealous campaigning dates back to the 1970s, just a few years after the UK decriminalized homosexuality to some extent.

This is said to have stemmed from the religious leader’s collaboration with gay anti-apartheid activists such as Simon Nkoli, one of the first Black anti-apartheid activists to publicly identify as gay and HIV-positive.

Tutu wrote in the 1990s that it was “ultimate blasphemy” to make lesbian and gay people doubt whether they were truly God’s children and whether their sexuality was part of how they were created.

The 1996 Constitution of South Africa included a non-discrimination clause that included sexual orientation alongside race and other factors.

Tutu had actively lobbied for it, and it was the first country in the world to do so.

Mpho Tutu, his daughter, was forced to resign as an ordained priest in 2015 after marrying a woman, which the Anglican Church of South Africa still does not allow.

Regardless, her father gave the newlyweds his blessing.

South Africa became a decade later.

