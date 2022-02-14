Anti-Brexit protester vows to go on for ‘as long as it takes’

Stop Brexit, he says his ultimate goal now is to replace the Tory government with a new one that will begin the process of reversing Brexit.

Stop Brexit is still fighting the current Tory government in order to achieve his ultimate goal of restoring the United Kingdom’s membership in the European Single Market.

The 52-year-old activist appeared out of nowhere in Parliament Square and in front of Downing Street almost immediately following the 2016 Brexit referendum, in which a majority of Britons voted to leave the European Union.

Stop Brexit' was his slogan, which he shouted frequently during live news broadcasts near parliament to be heard by as many people as possible until the UK left the EU on January.

Bray explained why he was on the streets on March 31, 2021, saying the anti-Brexit movement needed to be seen.

When he reflected on the early days of his protest, he said the fact that “this community voted overwhelmingly to leave” was the first thing that enraged him.

There was no doubt in my mind that they’d pay the price, and the poorest members of our society were footing the bill for this corrupt government.”

“I’ve been going for over six years,” he said, “but what inspired me to start the (protest) group was seeing how many small groups were doing different things, but nobody was actually boots on the ground, which is what is visible.”

“And it was critical that a message to the rest of the world was sent out that said, ‘Hey, this is not Britain, this is not what we are about,’ regardless of how many people showed up.”

Conservative opponents

Bray has continued his protests alongside and as a founding member of his political movement, the Stand of Defiance European Movement (SODEM), which is aiming for a change in government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the formation of a new government that can begin working on the UK’s re-entry into the EU.

He also opposes a slew of new bills that would give security forces more power and curtail the right to protest.

