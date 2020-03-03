Anti-gov’t rally in support of president staged in Albanian capital

TIRANA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Thousands of people joined here on Monday in an anti-government rally in support of President Ilir Meta, who accused the ruling majority of Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama of violating the country’s constitution.

Citizens holding Albanian national flags and flowers gathered at the Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard in the capital city Tirana for what the president called the start of “Red and black (the colors of Albanian national flag) spring”.

Groups of people were holding posters which read “Everyone is equal before the law”, “We need a constitution for the people, not the elite” and “We give our life for the freedom”.

While explaining the reasons for inviting citizens to this rally, Meta said the government is trying to capture the Constitutional Court in Albania at any price.

In front of the people, Meta signed a decree annulling a law approved by the parliament on the formation of the Constitutional Court, which according to him is against the constitution. The law allegedly aims to avoid swearing-in the members of this court to the president.

The constitution states that “the judge of the Constitutional Court shall take office after taking an oath before the president of the Republic of Albania.”

Meta warned that he will sign a decree to dissolve the parliament if the government does not reflect and “take seriously” the decree.

Earlier the president has declared that the Parliament is illegitimate and should be dissolved since it does not have 140 members.

Last year, 55 ruling Socialist majority lawmakers launched an investigation to impeach the president, for alleged serious violation of the constitution by issuing a decree to cancel the scheduled June 30 local elections last year.

Meta tried to cancel the local elections, claiming that the elections would be undemocratic due to the center-right opposition parties’ refusal to participate in them.