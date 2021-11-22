Anti-lockdown protests in Covid turn violent, prompting police to open fire in Rotterdam.

Covid anti-lockdown protests in Rotterdam turn violent, with police opening fire.

Demonstrations against the new Covid-19 restrictions turned violent in Rotterdam, Netherlands, injuring seven people.

As riots erupted in Rotterdam over the government’s plans to impose Covid-19 restrictions on unvaccinated people, police fired warning shots, injuring protestors.

The events in downtown Rotterdam on Friday night were described by the city’s mayor as “an orgy of violence,” with seven people injured and at least 20 people arrested.

The demonstrations are in response to the government’s plans to introduce legislation that would allow businesses to limit access to the country’s coronavirus pass system to only those who have been fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19.

People who test negative would be ruled out.

Infection levels in Rotterdam have reached new highs in recent days, prompting a new partial lockdown a week ago.

Rioters threw rocks and fireworks at police officers and set fires in the port city’s central shopping district.

According to Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, police have had to draw their weapons on several occasions to defend themselves.

As a result of the violence, the city was declared in emergency and the city’s main train station was shut down.

After midnight, riot police and a water cannon restored order, but a burned-out police car and smashed bicycles littered the scene in Rotterdam.

Several police officers were injured in the violence, and officers arrested dozens of people, with more expected to be arrested after reviewing security camera footage.

It was one of the most violent outbursts in the Netherlands since coronavirus restrictions were implemented last year.

After a curfew was imposed in Rotterdam in January, rioters attacked police and set fires on the streets.

For the second year in a row, the government banned fireworks on December 31.

“The center of our beautiful city has this evening transformed into a war zone,” the local political party Leefbaar Rotterdam said in a tweet.

“You can disagree with things that happen in Rotterdam, but violence is never, ever the solution.”

