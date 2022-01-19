Anti-tank weapons have arrived in Ukraine from the United Kingdom.

Ukraine has received a shipment of anti-tank weapons from the United Kingdom.

According to Ukraine’s defense minister, weapons will only be used for defense purposes.

Ukraine’s capital, Kiev

The UK has provided Ukraine with lightweight anti-tank defensive weapons systems as part of international technical assistance, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.

The weapons will only be used for defense purposes, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoliy Petrenko, according to a statement from the ministry.

In the face of a Russian invasion, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that his country would provide Ukraine with more defensive weapons and military training.

“We’ve decided to provide Ukraine with light anti-tank defense weapons systems,” Wallace said.

“A small number of British personnel will provide early-stage training for a limited time as part of Operation Orbital before returning to the United Kingdom,” he said.

As tensions have risen in recent weeks, Russia, Ukraine, and NATO have increased military exercises, with Kyiv openly accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

In February 2014, Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The annexation is viewed as illegal by Turkiye, the United States, and the United Nations General Assembly.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as a result of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists, according to the UN.

The region is one of several areas where Russia and Ukraine have clashed.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.