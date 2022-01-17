Anti-terror cops in Manchester arrested two teenagers after British hostage taker Malik Faisal Akram stormed a Texas synagogue.

Anti-terror officers in Manchester arrested two teenagers after British hostage taker Malik Faisal Akram stormed a Texas synagogue.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was killed after a 12-hour siege at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, and police swooped in as part of a joint FBI investigation.

“Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that occurred at a synagogue in Texas on January 15 2022,” said Greater Manchester Police.

“This evening, two teenagers were detained in south Manchester.

They are being held in custody pending further investigation.

“The CTP North West and CTP International operations are continuing to assist the US authorities in their investigation, and police forces in the region are working with local communities to put in place any additional reassurance measures.”

According to CBS, Akram, a native of Blackburn, Lancashire, arrived in the United States about two weeks ago, flying into JFK International Airport in New York.

According to the outlet, it’s still unclear whether Akram was on any sort of watch list.

“We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the hostages, said the suspect became “increasingly belligerent and threatening” near the end of the over 10-hour standoff.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed late Saturday night that all four people held hostage were taken out of the synagogue “alive and safe.”

The suspect was killed, according to the FBI, after loud bangs and gunfire were heard inside the building.

The kidnapper demanded the release of Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan, on the synagogue’s livestream.

According to The Lancashire Telegraph, Akram’s brother, Gulbar, confirmed the gunman’s death in a statement and condemned the hostage situation.

“It is with great great sadness that I must inform you that my brother Faisal passed away this morning in Texas, USA,” the statement reads.

“As a family, we are devastated.

We can’t say much right now because an FBI investigation is ongoing.

“As a family, we do not approve of any…

