Anti-vax protests at the Covid test center are “unacceptable,” according to Priti Patel.

Protests against vaccines at the Covid test center are “unacceptable,” according to Priti Patel.

Piers Corbyn has been photographed with the “mob.”

The disruption of a Covid testing site by anti-vax “conspiracy theorists” on Wednesday was “unacceptable,” according to the Home Secretary.

After dozens of marchers were filmed entering a Test and Trace centre in Milton Keynes, Priti Patel said she would “fully support” police action against the protesters.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid condemned the group’s “vile behavior,” which appeared to include Piers Corbyn, the brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of inciting people to attack MPs’ offices.

The group entered the center and threw traffic cones at the marquee set up to administer tests, as well as damaging some equipment, according to footage shared on social media.

Ms Patel said she was being kept up to date on an investigation by Thames Valley Police, which has asked for information about the protest from the public.

“It is more important than ever that people get their vaccinations and booster jabs,” she tweeted.

“It’s also intolerable that conspiracy theorists intimidate and harass those administering tests or delivering life-saving vaccines.”

“If immediate action is required, the police have my full support.”

Ms Patel also claimed that powers in her contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill would help “crack down on public nuisance and disruptive protests that negatively affect the law-abiding majority.”

“I was appalled to see [the]mob threaten NHS Test and Trace workers who are working so hard to keep people safe,” Mr Javid said.

“This type of heinous behavior is intolerable.”

Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, said it was “appalling” to see the protest “escalate into something much uglier” on Wednesday.

He went on to say that he spoke with officers on Wednesday evening to discuss the police response and that “criminal offenses will be investigated and appropriate action taken.”

“All of today’s events will be reviewed to aid in the planning of future protests and to ensure that colleagues in the NHS can continue their fantastic work in delivering the vaccine roll out,” he said.

Although no arrests have been made, Thames Valley Police say they have video of the incident.

“Thames Valley Police are aware of a recent anti-vaccination protest.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy