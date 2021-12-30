Anti-vaxx protestors ripped down signs and’stole equipment,’ prompting police to investigate.

Staff appear to flee and seek refuge in offices as demonstrators shout “disgrace” and “shame on you.”

After footage of an anti-vaccination protest at a Covid test and trace site in Milton Keynes was shared online, police are investigating. Demonstrators were seen ripping down signs, stealing medical equipment, and throwing traffic cones.

Hundreds of demonstrators without masks wave signs and chant “Boris lied” at an unidentified tented site.

Before members of the group entered a building and walked out with items, a man is seen picking up orange cones and hurling them at the site’s entrance.

Another man can be heard on a loudspeaker claiming that this is the location of the “vaccine rollout.”

As staff appear to flee and seek refuge in offices, other demonstrators can be heard shouting “disgrace” and “shame on you.”

In Milton Keynes, anti-vaxxers visit a test and trace center.

Aggressive protestors, one of whom steals testing equipment and dumps it in a bin outside the centre, cause criminal damage.

It’s not disgraceful. pic.twitter.comNtMrdHc4mL

Another woman is seen entering a building with a sign that reads “Reclaim the NHS, end jabs tyranny now” before picking up boxes of test tubes, swabs, and other testing equipment.

With a smile on her face, the woman leaves the room.

“Thames Valley Police is aware of an anti-vaccination protest that took place in central Milton Keynes this afternoon,” the force said in a statement.

“Where criminal offenses have been discovered, we will act quickly to prosecute the perpetrators.”

“Anyone with information or a desire to report can do so by calling 101 or reporting online using the reference 604 29122021.”

According to health officials, Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of ending the pandemic.

Boris Johnson made his first official appearance since Christmas in Milton Keynes today.

He visited the Walton Hall campus in Kents Hill to see the temporary Covid vaccination and urged the public to be “sensible” about New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Police investigate anti-vaxx protest after demonstrators rip down signs and ‘steal equipment’